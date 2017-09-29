Partnerships that matter: Q&A with HMD Global CMO Pekka Rantala

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 29 September 2017]

HMD Global, which began to market Nokia-branded feature phones and smartphones through a license agreement with Nokia at the end of 2016, has further enriched its product portfolio with the launch of its latest smartphone, Nokia 8.

The Nokia 8, which has been regarded as a new Nokia flagship model, has also worked to enhance HMD's competitiveness in the global mobile phone market. During a recent interview with Digitimes, HMD's CMO Pekka Rantala talked about HMD's plans for the Nokia 8, feature phones and global deployments.

Q: Could you talk about HMD's current plans for handset products in the global market?

A: HMD Global is an innovative startup from Finland and has been striving to reinvigorate Nokia-branded feature phone and smartphone business since year-end 2016. We have considerable ambition and strong willingness to promote the handset business.

While still young, we have been devoted to the global business development and launched a total of eight mobile phones since the end of 2016, including three smartphone models, Nokia 3, 5 and Nokia 6, as well as five feature phones for emerging markets. A sufficient amount of positive feedbacks for these models have emerged around the globe since their launch.

The reason why we can release multiple models in such a short period of time hinges on the global partnerships that we have established with our production partners; these include a new partnership with Zeiss for camera modules, brand support from Nokia, closer cooperation with Android platform and full manufacturing support from the Foxconn Group.

In response to the need of regional partners in different markets, we have begun to promote the Nokia 8 in a number of markets since its debut in London on August 8. The Nokia 8 has been well received in the market thanks in part to its innovative features including its 360-degree surround stereo and dual-sight camera, which in turn is likely to further ramp up our shipment momentum. As a matter of fact, our revenues have been growing quarter-by-quarter since our inception.

Q: How do you see the prospects for feature phones, of which HMD seems to be paying more attention as compared to smartphones?

A: While smartphone models are currently dominating the global mobile phone market, feature phones still remain as indispensable tools for most consumers in emerging markets; and global demand for feature phones still reaches nearly 500 million units a year although sales of these models are decreasing year by year. And that's why HMD is choosing a strategy to promote feature phones and smartphones simultaneously at the current stage. In fact, Nokia is already one of the top-two brands for feature phones in the global market.

Personally, I believe that a number of consumers are using a feature phone as a second phone other than their smartphones given to the long standby time of feature phones. Besides, the deployment of basic communication infrastructure in some emerging markets and users' preference on the use of mobile phones still remain as important factors for consumers to pick up feature phones. And so, HMD will continue to cultivate the feature phone market for a period of time.

Q: What is your strategy for further promotion of Nokia 8 globally?

A: Besides Taiwan, we plans to push sales of the Nokia 8 into a total of 25 first-group markets, including the UK, Germany, France, Russia and India. We will foray into the second-group markets when supplies of this model become more sufficient.

In addition to the markets in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, HMD has also teamed up with Amazon to sell the Nokia 8 through its sales channels. But given concerns including a rather short-history of our mobile business, our own business strategy, and the uniqueness of the mobile phone market in the US, we do not have plans to wage a comprehensive marketing campaign in the US market in the short term.

However, the US market will eventually become a major battlefield of HMD as it has made a long-term goal of becoming one of the leading players in the mobile phone industry after it staged a comeback to the mobile phone business leveraging the Nokia brand.

Q: What is your plan for Nokia 8 in the Taiwan market?

A: We are teaming up with Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) and Synnex Technology International to promote the Nokia 8 in Taiwan initially and we will tie up with other telecom operators later. We are also working with PC Home and other operators to push the model through online networks.

The introduction of the Nokia 8, which carries a price tag of NT$16,000 (US$526) unlocked, will further enrich our portfolio in Taiwan. We will continue to expand our product portfolio as Nokia is a trustworthy brand for local consumers.

Q: In response to the incoming 5G era, some handset vendors have begun building up related ecosystems to cope with the emerging situations and are also incorporated AR, VR and AI technologies into their smartphones for differentiation. How does HMD see this trend?

A: ln deed, the deployment of the 5G networks is being implemented aggressively, and we believe that once the 5G networks become mature, Nokia-branded mobile phones will recapture their leading market position.

For the moment, we will continue to deepen our relations with our partners including Zeiss, Google, Nokia and Foxconn and also optimize this highly integrated value chain to roll out differentiated models to meet market demands. This is our greatest strategy for the present.

HMD Global CMO Pekka Rantala.

Photo: Max Wang, Digitimes, September 2017