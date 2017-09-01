Acer to supply VR equipment for Dubai theme park

Aaron Lee, Berlin; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 1 September 2017]

Acer has recently formed a partnership with a virtual reality (VR) theme park in Dubai, the UAE with the construction to be completed by the end of 2017 or in early 2018, according to company chairman Jason Chen.

Acer will supply its Star VR head-mounted display (HMD) that it developed jointly with Starbreeze, to the theme park and the scale of the VR facility is expected to be bigger than the VR experience centers it built for IMAX, Chen noted.

Prior to the collaboration, Acer also partnered with car VR solution designer ZeroLight to push VR applications to simulate in-car experience. The Taiwan-based vendor has also been striving for orders from the real estate, aerospace and pre-work training markets.

Chen pointed out that Acer's business model for the VR is mainly focusing on the hardware facility establishment and will split profits with its partners. The VR theme park in Dubai will use the same business model and the content will be updated every six months to maintain their attractiveness.

As for Microsoft's mixed reality (MR) HMD, which is scheduled to be released in October 2017, Chen is optimistic about the platform and expects Microsoft's MR ecosystem to become the largest of the VR industry.

Chen estimates that the MR market will reach a scale of 10 million units a year in the next few years and Acer has already prepared for the business opportunity.

AI will be Acer's next target. The number of the company's R&D personnel assigned for AI applications at its Value Lab has already increased from a single-digit to 40-50. The company is also showcasing an AI device that allows users to better understand their pet by analyzing big data.

Smart traffic is also another AI service that Acer is looking to develop.