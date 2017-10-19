Digitimes Research: Global AR/VR HMD device shipments to grow at 41.6% CAGR in 2017-2022

Summer Kuo, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Thursday 19 October 2017]

Global shipments of AR/VR head-mounted display (HMD) devices, including standalone models, are expected to grow by a CAGR of 41.6% during the period from 2017 to 2022, Digitimes Research estimates.

While sales of more advanced AR/VR devices are key to whether the market scale can further expand, standalone VR HMD devices are expected to serve as a growth driver for the industry in 2018-2019. In the long term, Digitimes Research believes, Apple is likely to lead the market with its forthcoming AR HMD devices.

In 2017, while shipments of PC-controlled/connected VR products have improved significantly thanks to price cuts by vendors, sales of smartphone-powered VR devices have not gone up along with the volume shipments of smartphones but rather suffered a slight decline instead.

Although shipments of AR HMD devices have also been growing due to expanding commercial applications, the market share of AR devices is still too small to significantly ramp up the overall shipments of AR/VR devices. At best, the global AR/VR HMD device shipments are expected to grow at a lower-than-expected 15.7% on year in 2017.