LG Display to focus on 65-, 77-inch OLED panels in 2018, says report
Chen Po-chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 20 December 2017]

LG Display is expected to shift the focus of its OLED TV panel production to 65- and 77-inch models in 2018 compared to the previous focus of 55- and 65-inch models, according to a Korea-based etnews report.

In the third quarter of 2017, production of 55-inch OLED TV panels accounted for 65% of LG Display's total OLED TV panels, while the ratio of 65-inch models and above reached 35%. However, the company ramped up the ratio of 65-inch and other large-size OLED TV panels to over 50% in November, surpassing those for 55-inch models.

LG Display has also been ramping up the production of 77-inch OLED TV panels from its 8G (E3) fab.

LG Display's adjustment of its production lines is to cope with increasing competition in the large-size panel segment, coming mainly from Samsung Electronics and China-based panel makers, said the report.

