BOE exempt from repaying CNY6.3 billion government loans

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

China-based panel maker BOE Technology has been exempted by the local government in Fuzhou, China from repaying a CNY6.3 billion (US$969 million) loan it provided for construction of an 8.5G LCD fab in the city, which kicked off volume production recently, according to a company announcement.

The exemption comes as the project meets the entitlement criteria for government subsidies and such government grants will be recognized as deferred income and equally distributed over the useful period of the relevant assets, according to the statement.

The exemption will have a positive impact on the company's operating results and translate into an income of CNY900 million in 2018, BOE said.

Powered by government subsidies, BOE has been ramping up its flat panel production capacity aggressively in recently years. It kicked off the official operation of its first, as well as the world's first, 10.5G fab in Hefei in December 2017. Volume production at its first 6G AMOLED fab in Chengdu already began in 2017, and the company has also begun construction of its second 6G AMOLED line in Mianyang.

BOE ranked the second largest supplier for large-sized LCD panels globally in 2017 with a 20.7% share, trailing after only LG Display's 21%.