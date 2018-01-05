BOE to begin volume production at 10.5G fab in March

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

BOE Technology will begin volume production at tits 10.5G LCD fab in Hefei, central China in March, focusing on 65- and 75-inch TV panels initially, according to industry sources.

Since a glass substrate rolled out from the 10.5G fab can be cut into eight 65-inch TV panels compared to two panels from 6G and three from 8.5G lines, the global supply of 65-inch TV panels will increase significantly at a rapid pace, said the sources.

According to BOE's roadmap, the Hefei plant will roll out over two million 65-inch TV panels in 2018 and further increase to 3-4 million units in 2019, a capacity which is likely to surpass that in Korea and Taiwan.

BOE will also focus on producing 8K panels from the 10.5G fab, as it forecast earlier that the global 8K panel market is likely to grow by CAGR of 111% in the next five years and the penetration rate of 8K panels in the 60-inch and above panel segment will reach 25% by 2020, said the sources.

Other panel makers, including China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT), LG Display and Foxconn Electronics, are currently building their own 10.5G fabs. It is estimated that at least seven 10.5G plants will be available for volume production in 2022, with their combined output enough for the production of 60 million 65-inch TVs a year, the sources estimated.

In addition to looming competition in the 65-inch TV panel segment, panel makers are also likely to battle for securing a leading market position in the 8K panel sector, which will begin gaining momentum in 2018 after the 4K panel reaching a high penetration rate, added the sources.

While Sharp has begun marketing 8K TVs, Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics will also step into the segment in 2018, in preparation for the 8K TV broadcasting during the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020 and Beijing Winter Olympics 2022, said the sources.

Global 4K TV panel shipments reached about 92 million units in 2017 with a penetration rate in the 55-inch and above TV panel topping over 90%. Shipments of 4K TV panels will surpass 100 million units in 2018, estimated the sources.

Global 8K panel shipments to begin gaining momentum in 2018

