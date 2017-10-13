Notebook ODMs see shipments increase in September

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 October 2017]

Notebook ODMs including Quanta Computer, Compal Electronics, Wistron and Inventec have reported on-month shipment growths for September with Inventec and Wistron both enjoying double-digit percentage increases.

Quanta shipped 4.2 million notebooks in September, up from four million units in August and raising the company's volumes in the third quarter to reach 11.5 million units.

Quanta is expected to see a strong fourth quarter in 2017 with stable orders for Apple's MacBook series and from the leading player Hewlett-Packard (HP). Quanta is also a notebook supplier for Asustek Computer and Acer, while its orders for servers and smartwatches have also been picking up in the fourth quarter.

Compal had shipments of 3.8 million PCs (notebooks and AIO PCs) in September, increasing from August's 3.5 million units. Its third-quarter volumes were 10.3 million units.

Compal expects its fourth-quarter PC shipments to remain flat or slip slightly from a quarter ago, but non-PC product lines including tablets and wearable devices will see rising shipments.

Wistron delivered 1.8 million notebooks in September and 4.9 million units in the third quarter. In addition, Wistron's server, monitor, desktop, LCD TV shipments all increased from a month ago in September.

Wistron expects its notebook shipments in the fourth quarter to stay at the same level as those in the third and server shipments will grow slightly. However, all other product lines will see small declines.

Wistron's growing revenues in September were due to orders for the iPhone 8 and the growth is expected to stay strong in October, some market watchers estimate. Wistron is currently the supplier of Apple's iPhones for India, but Wistron is reportedly facing an over-supply issue in the country as the iPhone SE has logged weaker sales than expected, while Apple has yet to obtain any tax incentives from the India government for selling products.

