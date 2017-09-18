Taipei, Wednesday, September 20, 2017 06:15 (GMT+8)
Digitimes Research: Top-5 notebook vendors see on-year shipment declines in August
Jim Hsiao, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Monday 18 September 2017]

Worldwide top-5 notebook brand vendors' combined shipments grew on month, but decline on year in August. With the consumer notebook sector continuing to lack new innovations to stimulate demand, the overall notebook market may see difficulties growing further by only relying on the contribution from the enterprise area.

Hewlett-Packard (HP), which performed strongly in the 12 months prior to August, only had a single-digit percentage on-year shipment growth in August. Lenovo returned to number two, but its shipments went down by over 10% on year.

Dell achieved on-year growth in August shipments thanks to stable demand from the enterprise sector. Asustek Computer and Acer both saw an increase of over 30% on month in August shipments, but Asustek had weaker output than in August 2016.

Within the top-5 ODMs, Compal Electronics had the highest on-year growth in August thanks to orders from Lenovo and Acer, while Quanta and Pegatron also had on-year shipment growths.

Wistron saw shipments decline in August as the company has been cutting its notebook manufacturing business and looking to gain profits from non-PC product lines. Inventec also suffered an on-year shipment drop because its orders from HP have been gradually taken over by competitors.

