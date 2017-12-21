Taipei, Sunday, December 24, 2017 02:34 (GMT+8)
mostly clear
Taipei
19°C
Top notebook vendors and ODMs see mild on-year shipment growths in November
Jim Hsiao, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Thursday 21 December 2017]

The top-5 notebook brands' combined shipments, after experiencing two consecutive months of on-year declines in September and October, witnessed an on-year growth of 3% in November mainly thanks to increased volumes from Hewlett-Packard (HP), Lenovo and Asustek Computer.

As in October, HP maintained a shipment growth in November, rising 6% from the same month a year ago and was the best performing vendor of the top-5. Lenovo also enjoyed an on-year increase in its November shipments after placing its business focus back to the PC market, Digitimes Research figures showed.

Dell's shipments were lower than those of HP and Lenovo in November as its growth from the enterprise sector was weaker than expected. Asustek's shipments have been picking up gradually as its business re-organization has come to an end.

Among the top-3 ODMs, Compal Electronics had better shipment growth in November than Quanta Computer and Wistron due to increased orders from HP. Fourth-place Pegatron Technology outperformed fifth-place Inventec in shipments for the second consecutive month in November.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link