Top notebook vendors and ODMs see mild on-year shipment growths in November

Jim Hsiao, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Thursday 21 December 2017]

The top-5 notebook brands' combined shipments, after experiencing two consecutive months of on-year declines in September and October, witnessed an on-year growth of 3% in November mainly thanks to increased volumes from Hewlett-Packard (HP), Lenovo and Asustek Computer.

As in October, HP maintained a shipment growth in November, rising 6% from the same month a year ago and was the best performing vendor of the top-5. Lenovo also enjoyed an on-year increase in its November shipments after placing its business focus back to the PC market, Digitimes Research figures showed.

Dell's shipments were lower than those of HP and Lenovo in November as its growth from the enterprise sector was weaker than expected. Asustek's shipments have been picking up gradually as its business re-organization has come to an end.

Among the top-3 ODMs, Compal Electronics had better shipment growth in November than Quanta Computer and Wistron due to increased orders from HP. Fourth-place Pegatron Technology outperformed fifth-place Inventec in shipments for the second consecutive month in November.