Quanta 4Q17 revenues to benefit from new iMac Pro, says paper

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 14 December 2017]

Apple began selling its new iMac Pro priced starting US$4,999 in several countries on December 14 and the orders are expected to greatly boost sales at its ODM, Quanta Computer, in the fourth quarter, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report.

The new iMac Pro features a 5K display, AMD's Vega graphics card, an 18-core Intel Xeon processor and 4TB of SSD.

Apple is outsourcing the orders to both Quanta and Foxconn, but Quanta has a larger portion of the volumes, the report said.

Quanta's consolidated revenues in October and November were both over NT$90 billion (US$2.98 billion) and the company is expected to be able to maintain a strong performance in December, with its 2017 revenues standing a chance of surpassing NT$1 trillion, added the report.