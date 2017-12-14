Quanta 4Q17 revenues to benefit from new iMac Pro, says paper

Apple began selling its new iMac Pro priced starting US$4,999 in several countries on December 14 and the orders are expected to greatly boost sales at its ODM, Quanta Computer, in the fourth quarter, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report.
The new iMac Pro features a 5K display, AMD's Vega graphics card, an 18-core Intel Xeon processor and 4TB of SSD.
Apple is outsourcing the orders to both Quanta and Foxconn, but Quanta has a larger portion of the volumes, the report said.
Quanta's consolidated revenues in October and November were both over NT$90 billion (US$2.98 billion) and the company is expected to be able to maintain a strong performance in December, with its 2017 revenues standing a chance of surpassing NT$1 trillion, added the report.