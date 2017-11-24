Taipei, Saturday, November 25, 2017 16:31 (GMT+8)
Lenovo assigns new head for Taiwan office
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 November 2017]

Lenovo has appointed Benjamin Lin, its ex-head of the large enterprise PC business group, as general manager of its Taiwan branch office. Lin had worked for Microsoft and Hewlett-Packard (HP) prior to Lenovo.

With Taiwan's PC market being dominated by Acer and Asustek Computer, the combination of Lin's software background and Lenovo's hardware experience is expected to help the China-based vendor penetrate the market, some market watchers noted.

In addition to the PC and the handset markets, Lenovo is also looking to cross into the business that combines smart equipment with cloud computing platform in Taiwan.

Lenovo Taiwan has recently moved its office to a new business building in Taipei.

