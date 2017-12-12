Taiwan market: Nexstgo announces Avita brand consumer notebooks

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 December 2017]

Hong Kong-based notebook brand startup Nexstgo has announced its Liber series consumer notebooks under its Avita brand in Taiwan and will launch its enterprise SU and NS series products starting the first quarter of 2018.

In addition to notebooks with standard specifications, the company is planning to launch a service to allow customers to order personalized notebooks, Nexstgo CEO Alex Chung said.

The service will be ready within six months and consumers will be able to choose specifications they desire including CPU, memory, storage capacity and chassis color and Nexstgo will also release a series of notebook accessories including protective bags, backpacks and handbags.

The Avita Liber series feature two display sizes - 13- and 14-inch - and four different chassis colors, while its enterprise models will come with either a 14- or 15-inch display. The company's enterprise notebooks are designed at its R&D center in Taiwan with the SU series manufactured by Taiwan's ODMs and NS series by Nexstgo's plants in China.

For its sales, Nextsgo is mainly pushing its notebooks in Taiwan via three major channels: e-commerce platforms, shopping malls and IT channels.

Nexstgo will also expand its notebook products to Malaysia and other Asia Pacific markets and later to Europe and North America. Beside the notebook business, Nexstgo is also planning new Internet of Things (IoT) devices under its Avita Smart Living series.

Nexstgo Avita Liber series notebooks

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, December 2017