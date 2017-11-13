Taipei, Tuesday, November 14, 2017 14:40 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
24°C
More smartphone vendors developing foldable models
Chen Pou-tseng, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 November 2017]

A number of smartphone vendors, including Huawei, Oppo, and Samsung Electronics are playing catch-up on the development of foldable smartphones after China's ZTE debuted its first foldable model recently, according to industry sources.

ZTE announced in mid-October its foldable dual-screen Axon M smartphone at a product event in New York. The model has twin 5.2-inch Full HD displays on the front and back that can be unfolded into a wide 6.75-inch diagonal viewing screen.

Huawei is currently developing a dual-screen smartphone and is expected to unveil the model before year-end 2018, according to company consumer business group CEO Richard Yu.

Meanwhile, Oppo has reportedly applied for related patents for the manufacture of foldable screens to be used in the upper part of smartphones, the sources indicated.

Not only China-based smartphone vendors are moving into the foldable smartphone sector but also Korea-based ones. Like Oppo, Samsung has applied related foldable smartphone patents in the US.

Other sources indicated that LG Display is currently developing foldable displays - probably in cooperation with Apple, aiming to materialize and commercialize the foldable display products before 2020.

Since both Samsung and LG Electronics have their own display manufacturing facilities, the two companies have the advantages of developing foldable smartphones, said the sources.

Realtime news

  • Synopsys extends help for Taiwan AI development

    IT + CE | 19min ago

  • Phison UFS controller validated by Qualcomm, Hisilicon

    Bits + chips | 40min ago

  • Simplo targets 50% share of electric bike battery market

    IT + CE | 43min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Innodisk
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link