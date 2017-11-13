More smartphone vendors developing foldable models

Chen Pou-tseng, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 November 2017]

A number of smartphone vendors, including Huawei, Oppo, and Samsung Electronics are playing catch-up on the development of foldable smartphones after China's ZTE debuted its first foldable model recently, according to industry sources.

ZTE announced in mid-October its foldable dual-screen Axon M smartphone at a product event in New York. The model has twin 5.2-inch Full HD displays on the front and back that can be unfolded into a wide 6.75-inch diagonal viewing screen.

Huawei is currently developing a dual-screen smartphone and is expected to unveil the model before year-end 2018, according to company consumer business group CEO Richard Yu.

Meanwhile, Oppo has reportedly applied for related patents for the manufacture of foldable screens to be used in the upper part of smartphones, the sources indicated.

Not only China-based smartphone vendors are moving into the foldable smartphone sector but also Korea-based ones. Like Oppo, Samsung has applied related foldable smartphone patents in the US.

Other sources indicated that LG Display is currently developing foldable displays - probably in cooperation with Apple, aiming to materialize and commercialize the foldable display products before 2020.

Since both Samsung and LG Electronics have their own display manufacturing facilities, the two companies have the advantages of developing foldable smartphones, said the sources.