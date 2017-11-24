Taiwan market: Huawei launches Mate 10 series smartphones

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 November 2017]

Huawei has launched its Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro smartphones in the Taiwan market with the availability to begin on November 28. The Mate 10 carries a price tag of NT$20,900 (US$697), and the Mate 10 Pro NT$26,900.

The Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro are powered by the AI-specific Kirin 970 chips built using an advanced 10nm process at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

The Mate 10 comes with a 5.9-inch LCD Quad HD screen with a 2,560 by1,440 resolution, while the Mate 10 Pro features a 6-inch OLED panel with a 2,160 by1,080 resolution.

Huawei's smartphone sales in Taiwan have been gaining momentum recently, enabling the vendor to capture the 10th position in the local smartphone market in terms of sales volume, according to data compiled by retail channels.

Huawei will continue to strengthen its cooperation with local telecom and e-commerce operators, while also enhancing its retail channels to ramp up its sales, said Yung Hai, general manager of Xunwei Technologies, the sole sales agent of Huawei in Taiwan, at the recently-held Mate 10 launch event.

High-level executives from a number of Huawei's upstream component suppliers, including Largan Precision, Compeq, Novatek Microelectronics, Silicon Precision Industries (SPIL), TSMC and Unimicron Technology, also attended the launch event.

Huawei will set up a maintenance service center in Taiwan by year-end 2017 and also an exclusive brand shop in the first quarter of 2018, Yung revealed.

Huawei launches Mate 10 in Taiwan.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, November 2017