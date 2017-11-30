Roborock expanding production capacity for robot vacuum cleaners

Sammi Huang, Shenzhen; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 30 November 2017]

China-based Roborock, the maker of both Xiaomi Technology's Mi- and Roborock-branded robot vacuum cleaners, is ramping up its capacity by adding more molds into production lines, according to company founder and CEO Zhang Jin.

Zhang said the company looks to introduce its latest robot vacuum cleaners into the Taiwan market in early 2018.

Roborock's new generation of the robot vacuum cleaner, dubbed Roborock Sweep One, is a 2-in-1 cleaner capable of handling sweeping and mopping, Zhang said.

A number of Taiwan-based upstream suppliers such as sensor and PCB vendors are included in the supply chain of the robot vacuum cleaner, Zhang revealed.

Roborock is buying laser distance sensor (LDS) modules from Taiwan-based Asia Optical, Zhang said, adding that the vacuum cleaner equipped with LDS modules can scan its surroundings 360 degrees, 1,800 times per second, to map out the interiors of a house.

The Roborock Sweep One and Xi-branded robot vacuum cleaners will be both available at Mi Store in Taipei targeting different market segments, Zhang noted.