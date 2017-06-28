Taipei, Thursday, June 29, 2017 05:00 (GMT+8)
China smartphone vendors ramping orders at IC firms
Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 June 2017]

China-based smartphone vendors including Oppo and Vivo have stepped up their pace of chip orders, while Huawei, Xiaomi Technology and Gionee are expected to increase their chip orders substantially by the middle of the third quarter, according to industry sources.

The latest round of pull-in orders from China-based smartphone vendors, notably Oppo, indicates that the recent adjustments of inventory levels of smartphone parts and components in China have come to an end, said the sources.

Judging from the order visibility of individual vendors, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei are apparently the frontrunners in the race for inventory build-ups, which in turn may allow them to continue maintaining their market positions in China, commented the sources.

Taiwan-based IC vendors for wireless chips, LCD driver ICs, touch controllers, analog chips and fingerprint sensors are thus expected to brace for brisk sales in the third quarter, said the sources.

