India market: China smartphone vendors facing uncertainty
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 31 August 2017]

Sales of smartphones by China-based brands, including Oppo and Vivo, reportedly has suffered declines in India during the July-August period due to measures initiated by the local government to tighten controls on data security over mobile devices, according to industry sources.

The India government has sent notices to Chinese and other makers to provide proof that their devices are secure.

Affected by the directive, as well as the recent border dispute between India and China, Oppo and Vivo are expected to see their shipments in India fall by 30% on year in the third quarter of 2017, said the sources.

In addition to Oppo and Vivio, other China-based vendors, including Huawei, Xiaomi Technology, Gionee, Lenovoa and OnePlus were also required to submit written reports to ensure the safety of their mobile data.

Shipments of smartphones in the India market totaled 28 million units in the second quarter of 2017, according to IDC. Samsung Electronics led all rivals with the highest 24% share in the market, followed by Xiaomi with 17%, Vivo 13%, Oppo 8% and Lenovo 7%.

In comparison, local brands including Micromax, Karbonn, Intex, Lava and Spice have seen their respective market shares continue declining amid the rise of China-based brands, noted the sources.

Measures taken by the India government are seen as a response to calls from these local brands, which have required the government to initiate protection measures or other incentives to safeguard the development of domestic handset companies, the sources said.

China smartphone vendors hiking market share in India

China-based smartphone vendors facing uncertainty in India.
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, August 2017

Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
