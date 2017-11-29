Taipei, Thursday, November 30, 2017 05:32 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
23°C
Xiaomi, Baidu to jointly develop integrated IoT/AI ecosystem
Sammi Huang and Jean Chu, Shenzhen; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 29 November 2017]

Xiaomi Technology has teamed up with Internet service provider Baidu to jointly develop an integrated IoT+AI ecosystem in China. The hardware-software integrated ecosystem will be established by leveraging Xiaomi's application scenarios, smart hardware devices, big data and Baidu's AI technology, mass data, knowledge maps and information services.

After stepping into the IoT segment in 2014, Xiaomi has seen its IoT platform connected to a total of 85 million IoT-enabled devices, making the company the world's largest smart IoT hardware platform, according to Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun.

Xiaomi's IoT platform now also consists of more than 800 access equipment and 400 collaborating partners, Lei said at the company's recently-held IoT developer conference.

Xiaomi is now ready to launch its second-phase IoT strategic plan: a completely open IoT developer program, which aims to enable third-party smart devices to be connected with Xiaomi's IoT platform and products in a fast manner, Lei said.

Under the program, third-party collaborating partners will be able to access to Xiaomi's apps, retail channels, AI cloud and big data, and also to realize mutual control on the same platform.

Array of connected devices under Xiaomi IoT platform Photo: Sammi Huang, Digitimes, November 2017

Connected devices on Xiaomi's IoT platform.
Photo: Sammi Huang, Digitimes, November 2017

Realtime news

  • Cloudera to help university train big data personnel

    Before Going to Press | 8h 44min ago

  • Macronix to present papers at IEDM

    Before Going to Press | 9h 3min ago

  • Shin Zu Shing to expand MIM capacity

    Before Going to Press | 9h 4min ago

  • Sinher to hike in-house MIM capacity

    Before Going to Press | 9h 8min ago

  • Taiwan IC designers eye opportunities for Type-C chips

    Before Going to Press | 9h 12min ago

  • On-Bright denies China listing report

    Before Going to Press | 9h 15min ago

  • Taiwan market: LG OLED TV sales soar

    Before Going to Press | 10h 32min ago

  • Techman showcasing robots at iREX 2017

    Before Going to Press | 11h 57min ago

  • Xiaomi embraces AI for various applications

    Before Going to Press | 12h 1min ago

  • Wistron to produce iPhone SE in India

    Before Going to Press | 12h 5min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Innodisk
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link