Xiaomi, Baidu to jointly develop integrated IoT/AI ecosystem

Sammi Huang and Jean Chu, Shenzhen; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 29 November 2017]

Xiaomi Technology has teamed up with Internet service provider Baidu to jointly develop an integrated IoT+AI ecosystem in China. The hardware-software integrated ecosystem will be established by leveraging Xiaomi's application scenarios, smart hardware devices, big data and Baidu's AI technology, mass data, knowledge maps and information services.

After stepping into the IoT segment in 2014, Xiaomi has seen its IoT platform connected to a total of 85 million IoT-enabled devices, making the company the world's largest smart IoT hardware platform, according to Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun.

Xiaomi's IoT platform now also consists of more than 800 access equipment and 400 collaborating partners, Lei said at the company's recently-held IoT developer conference.

Xiaomi is now ready to launch its second-phase IoT strategic plan: a completely open IoT developer program, which aims to enable third-party smart devices to be connected with Xiaomi's IoT platform and products in a fast manner, Lei said.

Under the program, third-party collaborating partners will be able to access to Xiaomi's apps, retail channels, AI cloud and big data, and also to realize mutual control on the same platform.

Connected devices on Xiaomi's IoT platform.

Photo: Sammi Huang, Digitimes, November 2017