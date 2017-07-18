China market: Smartphone brands show polarized sales performances

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 18 July 2017]

China and Taiwan smartphone vendors are showing polarized sales performances in China market, with smaller vendors such as LeEco and Asustek Computer gradually losing ground and leading ones such as Huawei, Xiaomi, Vivo Oppo steadily trending upward, according to market sources.

The sources said that after failing to honor installment payments to its supply chain partners, China's LeEco has suffered from a spate of negative news including alleged sales suspension of specific smartphone models at LeMall and many contracted suppliers rushing to seek return of debts, significantly undermining its smartphone sales in China.

Sales of Asus-branded smartphones in China also failed to fare as well as as expected in the first half of the year amid keen competition from Chinese counterparts, with the Taiwan-based vendor turning conservative in placing orders with supply chain partners. This, in turn, has significantly impacted its manufacturing partners including Arima Communications.

In earlier years when Asustek was aggressively developing overseas markets, Arima set up a manufacturing plant in Indonesia to handle contract production of Asus Zenfone series. But now the shrinkage in production orders from Asus has forced Arima to seek orders from other vendors such as China's ZTE and South Korea's LG Electronics, so as to maintain a viable capacity utilization rate.

Huawei, Xiao, Vivo, Oppo in leading group

In contrast, leading brands such s Huawei, Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo are aggressively moving to expand their sales to consolidate their position in the leading group. Among them, Vivo and Oppo were the two major winners in the China smartphone market in 2016, and this year they have continued to spend heavily on promoting sales via intensive physical sales outlets, and through placement marketing on TV channels as well as celebrity endorsements, repeatedly creating new sales records.

Oppo, for instance, has enjoyed shinning sales of its latest star model R11 since it officially hit the China market on July 1, as a result of the firm's even higher marketing budget than last year's and intensive promotion campaigns. Oppo has kept increasing orders with its contract producers to meet market demands, a move that has squeezed the production schedules for other brands. The company expects sales of R11 alone to break the level of 20 million units.

To counter, Huawei is also actively strengthening its retail deployments by establishing more physical stores in cities around China.

Likewise, Xiaomi is also gearing up to build retail channels, planning to set up 2,000 stores within three years in China and overseas markets. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun pointed that that the brand sold 23.16 million units in the second quarter of 2017, a new quarterly high and representing a whopping growth of 70% on quarter. This indicates Xiaomi is back on the growth track after a 2-year hiatus, inspiring the company to set a challenging sales goal of 100 million units for 2018, according to Lei.

Oppo's R11 has been selling well since it hit the China market on July 1.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017