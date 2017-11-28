Taipei, Wednesday, November 29, 2017 06:42 (GMT+8)
Earphone brand 1More achieves 40 million shipments milestone
Sammi Huang, Shenzhen; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 28 November 2017]

China-based earphone brand 1More, a Xiaomi Technology-invested company, sold over 40 million earphones worldwide from August 2013 to July 2017 and is expected to be able to maintain an annual growth of around 30% in the coming years.

While continuing to promote its own brand products, the company has also set up a "TiinLab" business unit to undertake ODM audio business for clients, including Xiaomi, HTC, Asustek Computer, HP and a number of China-based companies, according to company sources.

In addition to promoting own brand products in China, 1More has also shipped its speakers and earphone products to over 25 countries and markets, said the sources.

