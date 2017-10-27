Taipei, Saturday, October 28, 2017 12:39 (GMT+8)
Maanshan Electronics Expo focusing on AI and IoT business opportunities
Ninelu Tu, Maanshan; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 27 October 2017]

Maanshan Electronics Expo hosted in Maanshan, China from October 27-30 is focusing on latest technology trends including artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), and solutions integrating the two sectors have also grown popular for IT developers that are looking to improve their profitability.

Compared to the event in 2016, the expo's numbers of exhibitors and booths used are both up around 10% this year, said Xing Hsu, deputy secretary general of Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association (TEEMA), one of the event's organizers.

Meanwhile, a science and technology forum between Taiwan and the Anhui province government will be held during the time of the event and this year, the forum will mainly focus on regional collaborations over economy and technology as well as the development of new innovations.

The forum will also talk about the eight strategic emerging industries that the local goverment in Maanshan is looking to usher in for industry transformation. In addition to the main forum, the organizers also prepared three sub-forums including electronics information and robotics, high-end digital-controlled machine tools and healthcare service development.

During the show, the organizers expect 36 partnership projects covering electronics information, smart equipment and manufacturing, and new energy and materials to be signed with overall investment amount to reach CNY10.4 billion (US$1.57 billion).

