Taipei, Monday, October 16, 2017 23:27 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
28°C
OLED smartphone panel shipments to surpass LCD ones in 2020
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 October 2017]

Global shipments of OLED smartphone panels are expected to top 1.37 billion units in 2019 and surpass the unit shipments of TFT LCD panels in 2020, DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) has estimated.

In addition to the smartphone segment, OLED panels will also increase its penetration in the smartwatch, tablet and TV sectors.

Among them, shipments of OLED TVs are likely to reach 1.5 million units in 2017 and further increase to 2.4 million units in 2018, DSCC said.

Overall, OLED revenues are expected to grow 57% on year to US$23.2 billion in 2017, expand another 50% to US$34.9 billion in 2018, and reach as much as US$62.8 billion in 2022, DSCC added.

Panel makers in Korea and China have been most active on equipment investment for production of OLED panels, Samsung Electronics to lead in equipment investment until 2018 before being replaced by BOE Technology in 2019-2022.

Since the bulk of current equipment investment for smartphone applications has been focusing on flexible products, the production capacity of flexible OLED panels will surpass that of rigid OLED panels in the fourth quarter of 2017, and actual output of flexible models will exceed that of rigid ones in the third quarter of 2018, DSCC estimated.

OLED smartphone panels to surpass LCD panels in three years

OLED smartphone panel shipments to surpass LCD ones in three years.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017

Realtime news

  • China-based Konka group to invest NT$200-300 billion in AMobile

    Before Going to Press | 1h 15min ago

  • Xintec to swing to profit in 4Q17, says report

    Before Going to Press | 1h 19min ago

  • SMIC names new executives

    Before Going to Press | 1h 48min ago

  • TSEC to establish new PV module plant with 2,000MWp capacity in Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | 1h 49min ago

  • NSP looking to wholly own GES

    Before Going to Press | 1h 51min ago

  • Components for iPhone X see improving yield

    Before Going to Press | 1h 54min ago

  • Xiaomi aims to ship 90 million smartphones in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 1h 56min ago

  • Asustek, Gigabyte reorganization efforts to bear fruit in 1Q18

    Before Going to Press | 2h 2min ago

  • Samsung striving for OLED panel orders from China smartphone vendors

    Before Going to Press | 2h 11min ago

  • IC material supplier Wahlee cuts into supply chain of China panel makers

    Before Going to Press | 2h 24min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link