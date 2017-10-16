OLED smartphone panel shipments to surpass LCD ones in 2020

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 October 2017]

Global shipments of OLED smartphone panels are expected to top 1.37 billion units in 2019 and surpass the unit shipments of TFT LCD panels in 2020, DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) has estimated.

In addition to the smartphone segment, OLED panels will also increase its penetration in the smartwatch, tablet and TV sectors.

Among them, shipments of OLED TVs are likely to reach 1.5 million units in 2017 and further increase to 2.4 million units in 2018, DSCC said.

Overall, OLED revenues are expected to grow 57% on year to US$23.2 billion in 2017, expand another 50% to US$34.9 billion in 2018, and reach as much as US$62.8 billion in 2022, DSCC added.

Panel makers in Korea and China have been most active on equipment investment for production of OLED panels, Samsung Electronics to lead in equipment investment until 2018 before being replaced by BOE Technology in 2019-2022.

Since the bulk of current equipment investment for smartphone applications has been focusing on flexible products, the production capacity of flexible OLED panels will surpass that of rigid OLED panels in the fourth quarter of 2017, and actual output of flexible models will exceed that of rigid ones in the third quarter of 2018, DSCC estimated.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017