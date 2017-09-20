Touch Taiwan 2017: Corning showcases advanced glass technologies

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 20 September 2017]

Corning is showcasing technologies from its advanced glass portfolio at Touch Taiwan 2017, including two innovations enabled by its Gorilla Glass: cover glass for consumer electronics, and interiors for autos.

Gorilla Glass has been designed into more than 5 billion devices worldwide, including more than 2,100 product models cross 40 major brands, according to Corning. Gorilla Glass for Automotive Interiors can be cold formed into complex shapes for integrated automotive displays, enabling design flexibility for today's trend toward connected cars. Corning is showcasing this innovation in a standalone dashboard prototype at its Touch Taiwan booth, N1203, the Taipei World Trade Center Nangang Exhibition Hall.

"We are excited to showcase our advanced glass portfolio enabled by our core technologies and manufacturing and engineering platforms," said Daniel Tseng, president of Corning Display Technologies Taiwan. "We hope to further inspire and engage our customers and consumers, who benefit from our innovative technologies in their everyday lives."

Other Corning technologies highlighted at the event include: Iris Glass, a glass light-guide plate that enable TVs and monitors thinner than average smartphones; Lotus NXT Glass used used as substrates, encapsulants, and carriers to enhance the design and manufacture of high-performance LTPS-OLED and LTPS-LCD displays by delivering high resolution and brightness, energy efficiency, and innovative design; Eagle XG Slim Glass substrates enable panel manufacturers to drive innovation for thinner, lighter, and more environmentally conscious display panels, and Eagle XG delivers dimensional stability and clean, smooth and flat surfaces with no added heavy metals.

Corning is also presenting its high-precision wafers and panel format glass-based solutions, enabling higher speeds, lower form factors and enhanced optical performance in various applications, including consumer electronics and the Internet of Things (IoT).