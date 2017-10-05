Digitimes Research: Panel makers stepping up 10.5G development

Tony Huang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Thursday 5 October 2017]

With competition in the TV panel market gradually mounting in the above 55-inch segment, some makers have been aggressively establishing new 10.5G production lines, including: China's BOE and CSOT; Japan's Sakai Display Products (SDP); and Korea's LG Display.

For their 10.5 production, panel makers are mostly eyeing 65-inch and above 4K-8K applications that will facilitate their competition in the high-end TV panel market.

BOE

BOE's 10.5G line began construction in December 2015 with investments of CNY40 billion (US$6.25 billion). The facility is planned to be used for manufacturing 65-inch and above Ultra HD panels and will be able to roll out 120,000 glass substrates a month after entering mass production. The plant will start operation in the second quarter of 2018.

BOE was one of the earlier developers of 8K panels. The company was chosen by Japan's NHK as an 8K display supplier in 2014 and conducted a nationwide tour in Japan to demonstrate its 8K technology.

During the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, BOE's 98-inch 8K TV did its first 8K live broadcast at Rio's Museum of Tomorrow. At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, BOE also showcased its 110-inch 8K display at Huawei's booth. The display is currently the largest 8K display in the world.

CSOT

CSOT announced a plan to establish a 10.5G line in November 2016, investing a total of CNY53.8 billion. The facility is designed to process 120,000 glass substrates a month, but will only deliver half of that amount initially.

Mass production is planned for the first half of 2019 and the capacity will be used to manufacture 43-, 65- and 75-inch LCD and OLED panels for 8K devices.

China-based HKC, a newcomer to the LCD panel industry who has already invested in an 8.6G LCD production line, originally planned to inject resources to establish a 10.5G LCD production line, but has aborted the plan because of the failure to acquire government approval.

SDP

SDP, which is indirectly controlled by the Foxconn Group, signed a cooperation framework agreement with the city government of Guangzhou, China in December 2016. The two sides have agreed to invest CNY61 billion to establish a 10.5G production line in Zengcheng district of the city and will construct factories for manufacturing displays, smart TVs and digital whiteboard products as well as develop high-end display technology and applications.

SDP's 10.5G facility will use indium gallium zinc oxide (IGZO) technology for its panel production and will start mass production by the end of 2019. The facility is scheduled to manufacture 8K LCD panels and will process 90,000 glass substrates a month. It will supply industrial applications for sectors including idustrial Internet of Things (IoT), IoV, entertainment, medical care, education and security.

Since there is only one supplier that is capable of supplying manufacturing equipment for 10.5G lines, SDP and LGD may see delays in starting 10.5G mass production.

LGD

LG Display announced a plan to establish its 10.5G P10 fab in Paju, South Korea in December 2015. The P10 factory was planned for the production of large-size OLED TV panels and flexible OLED used in products including smartwatch and car-use display. LG Display will invest up to KRW10 trillion (US$9 billion) for the production line and mass production is scheduled for the first half of 2018.

However, the latest information has shown that the P10 factory will give priority to small- to medium-size applications as the maker strives to win more orders from Apple for its smartphone OLED panels.

Digitimes Research expects LG Display to continue its plan of converting its existing TFT LCD panel production lines into OLED panel fabs.

LGD is the most aggressive large-size OLED panel developer in the industry currently. In January 2013, LGD unveiled its 55-inch OLED TV panels that were already capable of being mass produced. In October 2013, the company announced its 6-inch flexible OLED panel adopting a plastic substrate for smartphones. In September 2014, the panel maker displayed a 1.3-inch round-shape flexible OLED panel for smartwatches.

In May 2016, LG Display showcased at SID 2016 a 12.3-inch curved OLED panel with plastic substrate, a 65-inch concaved OLED panel, a 77-inch Ultra HD OLED panel for TV.

Digitimes Research: 10.5G panel fab projects Company Location Substrate size Monthly capacity Technology Mass production schedule Investment BOE Hefei, China 2,940 by 3,370 120 a-Si/Oxide 2Q18 CNY40 billion CSOT Shenzhen, China 120 a-Si/Oxide 2Q19 CNY53.8 billion HKC Yunnan, China 90 a-Si Cancelled Cancelled SDP Guangzhou, China 90-120 a-Si/Oxide 1H20 CNY61 billion LGD Paju, South Korea N/A a-Si/Oxide/OLED N/A KRW10 trillion

Source: Digitimes Research, September 2017