Digitimes Research: LCD vendors play catch-up with OLED competitors

Jason Yang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Tuesday 5 December 2017]

Global TFT LCD panel makers are expected to be able to accelerate the development of profiled all-screen panels to compete more effectively with the single dominating AMOLED all-screen panel vendor, Samsung Display, leveraging their improved technology and increasing output from 6G LTPS LCD and 6G-8.6G IGZO LCD production lines in the Greater China area, according to Digitimes Research.

While also seeking to land AMOLED panel orders from Apple, a number of AMOLED panel suppliers, including LG Display, Japan Display (JDI) and Sharp, will continue to lose out such orders to Samsung Display at least in the first three quarters of 2018 as their developments of AMOLED panels have been slower than expected.

However, it is highly likely that TFT LCD panel makers will be able to continue to maintain their share in the high-end smartphone panel segment as they have managed to improve the curved edge effects of their TFT LCD profiled panels, while screen burn-in will continue to be a common issue with OLEDs, which happens particularly after long-term use.