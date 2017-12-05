Taipei, Wednesday, December 6, 2017 05:33 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
16°C
Digitimes Research: LCD vendors play catch-up with OLED competitors
Jason Yang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Tuesday 5 December 2017]

Global TFT LCD panel makers are expected to be able to accelerate the development of profiled all-screen panels to compete more effectively with the single dominating AMOLED all-screen panel vendor, Samsung Display, leveraging their improved technology and increasing output from 6G LTPS LCD and 6G-8.6G IGZO LCD production lines in the Greater China area, according to Digitimes Research.

While also seeking to land AMOLED panel orders from Apple, a number of AMOLED panel suppliers, including LG Display, Japan Display (JDI) and Sharp, will continue to lose out such orders to Samsung Display at least in the first three quarters of 2018 as their developments of AMOLED panels have been slower than expected.

However, it is highly likely that TFT LCD panel makers will be able to continue to maintain their share in the high-end smartphone panel segment as they have managed to improve the curved edge effects of their TFT LCD profiled panels, while screen burn-in will continue to be a common issue with OLEDs, which happens particularly after long-term use.

Realtime news

  • Epistar to begin small volume production of VCSEL wafers, mini LED chips in 2Q18

    Before Going to Press | 8h 22min ago

  • Catcher looks to strong performance in 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | 8h 24min ago

  • Lextar reports decreased sales for November

    Before Going to Press | 8h 25min ago

  • Diode maker Eris sees revenues up over 20% on-year in November

    Before Going to Press | 8h 26min ago

  • HannStar Display to sell majority of Nanjing subsidiary to HK-listed company

    Before Going to Press | 8h 28min ago

  • TPK November revenues hit 2-year high

    Before Going to Press | 8h 29min ago

  • APT launches innovative applications using Intel EMC 5G solutions

    Before Going to Press | 8h 30min ago

  • Smartphone solutions providers to see gross margins rebound in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 8h 32min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link