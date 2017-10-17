Samsung striving for OLED panel orders from China

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 17 October 2017]

Samsung Display is striving for OLED panel orders from China-based mobile device vendors, but will be facing competition from its China-based rivals such as BOE Technology and Tianma Micro-electronics, according to industry sources.

Samsung's OLED panels are already being used for its own-brand smartphones, as well as Apple's iPhone X. The Korea-based vendor is vying aggressively for OLED panel orders from China-based smartphone brands, but is aware of the potential customers' preference for China-made panels, the sources indicated.

LG Display is another competitor of Samsung in the OLED panel field, but Samsung regards its China-based rivals as a major threat when it comes to orders from China, the sources noted.

China-based panel vendors including BOE and Tianma have stepped up their pace of investment in OLED panel technologies and manufacturing. Though there is a certain degree of difficulty for China-based panel makers to catch up with Samsung, which has already ramped up its OLED production, the players' investments to produce OLED panels have already exceeded their Taiwan-based rivals', the sources said.

Despite its OLED technology leadership, Samsung is keeping a close watch on the development of its China-based rivals, the sources said. While still being a leader in the OLED field, Samsung will be committed to supporting China-based mobile device vendors during 2018 for closer ties with the clients, the sources indicated.

In addition, LGD remains a competitor of Samsung when it comes to OLED panel orders from Apple. Speculation has circulated in the industry that Apple is looking to diversify its OLED panel supplies with plans to invest a total of US$6.6 billion in LGD's additional OLED production capacity over the next three years. Foxconn-controlled Sharp is another competitor of Samsung since Foxconn has been Apple's major device assembly partner, according to the sources.

In other news, Taiwan-based Wahlee Industrial has reportedly cut into the supply chain of BOE and Tianma by providing OLED related materials, with shipments set to kick off in 2018.