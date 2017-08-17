Keyssa announces connectivity ecosystem involving Foxconn, Samsung

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 17 August 2017]

Keyssa, a US-based connectivity solution provider, has announced a Connected World initiative focused on extremely high-speed data transfer between mobile devices and the increasing number of connected devices. The companies involved in the innitiative include Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) and Samsung.

Core to developing the Connected World ecosystem is Keyssa's proprietary Kiss Connectivity, according to the company. Kiss Connectors are tiny, low-cost, low-power, solid-state, embeddable electromagnetic connectors that securely move huge files at high bandwidth between devices.

A new technical specification will detail all the requirements necessary to standardize next-generation mobile connectivity across devices. The goal is to improve functionality, engineering and design by moving beyond decades-old limitations imposed by wires and Wi-Fi, according to Keyssa. Connected World will speed up the way smartphones, peripherals, accessories, the smart home and cars share and sync large data sets. A reference design will be available for manufacturers when the specification is made public.