Taipei, Thursday, August 17, 2017 14:30 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Keyssa announces connectivity ecosystem involving Foxconn, Samsung
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 17 August 2017]

Keyssa, a US-based connectivity solution provider, has announced a Connected World initiative focused on extremely high-speed data transfer between mobile devices and the increasing number of connected devices. The companies involved in the innitiative include Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) and Samsung.

Core to developing the Connected World ecosystem is Keyssa's proprietary Kiss Connectivity, according to the company. Kiss Connectors are tiny, low-cost, low-power, solid-state, embeddable electromagnetic connectors that securely move huge files at high bandwidth between devices.

A new technical specification will detail all the requirements necessary to standardize next-generation mobile connectivity across devices. The goal is to improve functionality, engineering and design by moving beyond decades-old limitations imposed by wires and Wi-Fi, according to Keyssa. Connected World will speed up the way smartphones, peripherals, accessories, the smart home and cars share and sync large data sets. A reference design will be available for manufacturers when the specification is made public.

Realtime news

  • China market: MediaTek to roll out new Helio P series for mid-range smartphones

    Bits + chips | 33min ago

  • Apple Watch 3 launch likely at year-end 2017, says report

    Mobile + telecom | 34min ago

  • HMD Global unveils Nokia 8

    Mobile + telecom | 37min ago

  • Getac shipping GVS products to US market

    Before Going to Press | Aug 16, 20:37

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT 2017
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link