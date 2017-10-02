Upstream suppliers to enjoy rising revenues from AirPods and Apple Watches in 4Q17

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 2 October 2017]

Quanta Computer, Inventec as well as the ASE group's Universal Scientific Industrial (USI) and the Foxconn group's Shunsin Technology and Luxshare-ICT, are expected to see strong growths for their wearable product operations in the fourth quarter thanks to rising sales for Apple's AirPods and Watches, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

With the Apple Watch series 3's support for the LTE connection, phone functionality and the AirPods, demand for the smartwatches has been picking up recently.

Quanta and USI have been long-term supply-chain partners of the Apple Watch series and are expected to see a significant revenue contribution from the orders, while Shunsin has just recently joined the supply chain to provide SiP services and will begin processing related orders in February or March 2018, the sources noted.

As for the AirPods, the sources pointed out that the shortages have already eased and Apple has also increased its orders for the device.

Inventec is the manufacturer of the AirPods, while the device's communication module is supplied by Luxshare-ICT. In addition to the orders, Luxshare-ICT also supplies connectors, cables and antennas for Mac and iPhone products.

However, all companies declined to comment on their orders or clients.