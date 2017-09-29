Jinko to supply 4.2MWp of PV modules for Foxconn rooftop systems

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 29 September 2017]

China-based Jinko Solar Holdings has disclosed it has secured a contract to supply 4.2MWp of PV modules for Taiwan-based EMS provider Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai) to set up rooftop PV systems at its factories in Shenzhen.

Foxconn will set up the PV systems at the Shenzhen plants in two phases, installing them at 24 factories in the first phase totaling 14MWp. Jinko said it will supply PV modules that can generate 270W each and are resistant PID (potential induced degradation).

Foxconn used to have its own PV module production lines, but has stopped PV module production since it invested in Sharp, which has developed N-type BlackSolar high-efficiency PV modules.

The China government has shifted focus of encouraging PV installation from ground-mounted power stations to distributed PV systems, with rooftop systems in industrial parks being the major target for the latter.