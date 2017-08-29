Taipei, Tuesday, August 29, 2017 23:43 (GMT+8)
Asustek reports progress in business reorganization
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 29 August 2017]

Asustek Computer has provided updates on its business reorganization, revealing the management team has already been formed and the company has already achieved some results in the planning of business strategy, product lineup and execution efficiency.

For the handset department, the company has established a more efficient management system and team to implement its new time-to-volume business strategy, Asustek said.

The company said it has created a new bonus system that will give additional reward to employees based on their performances, and managers will also need to evaluate their departments' values and help their workers develop career directions.

Asustek launches business re-organization to regain momentum

Asustek is reorganizing its businesses trying to regain growth momentum.
Photo: Digitimes file photo

