Asustek revenues increase in September

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 12 October 2017]

Asustek Computer has reported consolidated sales of NT$45.11 billion (US$1.48 billion) for September, increasing 19% on month and 1.1% on year thanks to stable notebook, motherboard and graphics card shipments as well as the releases of its ZenFone 4 series smartphones.

With its ZenFone 4 sales rising since late September, Asustek expects the fourth quarter to be the peak of its operation in 2017.

For the brand business alone, Asustek reported revenues of around NT$104.2 billion for the third quarter, up 20% sequentially, but down 3% on year, while revenues for the first three quarters of 2017 combined were NT$311.49 billion, down 7.2% on year.

Asustek pointed out that the company's operation efficiency and market strategy have both been enhanced with the completion of its re-organization. Despite negative factors including increased component prices and fiercer price competition, the company's PC and motherboard product shipments were still better than the market's average in the third quarter due to its optimized product mix and peak season effect.

Some market watchers expect Asustek to be able to achieve at least another 15% growth sequentially in the fourth quarter.