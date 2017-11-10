Asustek revenues drop in October

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 10 November 2017]

Asustek Computer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$34.66 billion (US$1.15 billion) for October 2017, representing a 23.16% drop on month and 9.51% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$354.67 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 6.35% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Asustek totaled NT$467 billion in consolidated revenues, down 1.13% sequentially on year.

Asustek: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Oct-17 34,660 (23.2%) (9.5%) 354,670 (6.4%) Sep-17 45,109 19.3% 1.1% 320,035 (6%) Aug-17 37,810 19.8% (5.1%) 274,926 (7.1%) Jul-17 31,562 (18.8%) (5.3%) 237,117 (7.4%) Jun-17 38,870 24% (8.3%) 205,555 (7.7%) May-17 31,344 15.6% (1.6%) 166,685 (7.5%) Apr-17 27,113 (39.8%) (6.9%) 135,341 (8.8%) Mar-17 45,060 41.6% (7.2%) 108,228 (9.3%) Feb-17 31,818 1.5% (10.1%) 63,168 (10.6%) Jan-17 31,349 (20.8%) (11.2%) 31,349 (11.2%) Dec-16 39,558 (18.8%) (3.9%) 467,000 (1.1%) Nov-16 48,727 27.2% (2.8%) 427,434 (0.9%) Oct-16 38,303 (14.1%) (7.5%) 378,707 (0.6%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017