Asustek revenues drop in October
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 10 November 2017]

Asustek Computer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$34.66 billion (US$1.15 billion) for October 2017, representing a 23.16% drop on month and 9.51% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$354.67 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 6.35% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Asustek totaled NT$467 billion in consolidated revenues, down 1.13% sequentially on year.

Asustek: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Oct-17

34,660

(23.2%)

(9.5%)

354,670

(6.4%)

Sep-17

45,109

19.3%

1.1%

320,035

(6%)

Aug-17

37,810

19.8%

(5.1%)

274,926

(7.1%)

Jul-17

31,562

(18.8%)

(5.3%)

237,117

(7.4%)

Jun-17

38,870

24%

(8.3%)

205,555

(7.7%)

May-17

31,344

15.6%

(1.6%)

166,685

(7.5%)

Apr-17

27,113

(39.8%)

(6.9%)

135,341

(8.8%)

Mar-17

45,060

41.6%

(7.2%)

108,228

(9.3%)

Feb-17

31,818

1.5%

(10.1%)

63,168

(10.6%)

Jan-17

31,349

(20.8%)

(11.2%)

31,349

(11.2%)

Dec-16

39,558

(18.8%)

(3.9%)

467,000

(1.1%)

Nov-16

48,727

27.2%

(2.8%)

427,434

(0.9%)

Oct-16

38,303

(14.1%)

(7.5%)

378,707

(0.6%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017

