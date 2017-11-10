Asustek revenues drop in October

Asustek Computer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$34.66 billion (US$1.15 billion) for October 2017, representing a 23.16% drop on month and 9.51% drop on year.
The company has totaled NT$354.67 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 6.35% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Asustek totaled NT$467 billion in consolidated revenues, down 1.13% sequentially on year.
Asustek: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Oct-17
|
34,660
|
(23.2%)
|
(9.5%)
|
354,670
|
(6.4%)
Sep-17
|
45,109
|
19.3%
|
1.1%
|
320,035
|
(6%)
Aug-17
|
37,810
|
19.8%
|
(5.1%)
|
274,926
|
(7.1%)
Jul-17
|
31,562
|
(18.8%)
|
(5.3%)
|
237,117
|
(7.4%)
Jun-17
|
38,870
|
24%
|
(8.3%)
|
205,555
|
(7.7%)
May-17
|
31,344
|
15.6%
|
(1.6%)
|
166,685
|
(7.5%)
Apr-17
|
27,113
|
(39.8%)
|
(6.9%)
|
135,341
|
(8.8%)
Mar-17
|
45,060
|
41.6%
|
(7.2%)
|
108,228
|
(9.3%)
Feb-17
|
31,818
|
1.5%
|
(10.1%)
|
63,168
|
(10.6%)
Jan-17
|
31,349
|
(20.8%)
|
(11.2%)
|
31,349
|
(11.2%)
Dec-16
|
39,558
|
(18.8%)
|
(3.9%)
|
467,000
|
(1.1%)
Nov-16
|
48,727
|
27.2%
|
(2.8%)
|
427,434
|
(0.9%)
Oct-16
|
38,303
|
(14.1%)
|
(7.5%)
|
378,707
|
(0.6%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017