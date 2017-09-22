Taipei, Friday, September 22, 2017 20:53 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
30°C
Asustek to launch next-generation ZenFone 5 in March 2018
Monica Chen, Rome; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 September 2017]

Asustek Computer will release its next-generation ZenFone 5 family products at the earliest in March 2018 as the operations of its smartphone business have returned to a growth truck as a result of recent restructuring, according to company CEO Jerry Shen.

Shen is currently leading a trade mission to promote the company's ZenFone 4 in Europe.

Sales of Asustek's ZenFone 3 devices have been gaining momentum in France, Italy, Spain and Russia, and the sales momentum is expected to continue on ZenFone 4 products as the company is expanding its cooperation with telecom operators in the region, Shen added.

Thanks to improving operating efficiency and rising ASP of ZenFone 4, Asustek's smartphone business is expected to swing back to profitability in the fourth quarter of 2017, Shen said, adding that by the third quarter of 2018 Asustek is likely to be one of the profitable seven smartphone vendors globally, Shen stressed.

Meanwhile, Shen said that HTC's decision to sell its Pixel team to Google will not have a significant impact on Asustek's smartphone business as Asustek and Google have been cooperating closely and Google's Pixel smartphones are targeting the high-end segment compared to Asustek's focus on the entry-level to mid-tier sector.

Asustek CEO Jerry Shen poses with Qualcomm executive vice president Christiano Amon in Roman

Asustek CEO Jerry Shen (right) poses with Qualcomm executive vice president Christiano Amon in Rome.
Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes, September 2017

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link