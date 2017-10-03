Motherboard vendors ready products for upcoming Intel desktop CPUs, says paper

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 3 October 2017]

With Intel's new eighth-generation desktop processors to be available soon in the retail channel, motherboard vendors including Gigabyte Technology, Micro-Star International (MSI), Asustek Computer and ASRock, have already completed the distribution of new motherboards, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report.

Gigabyte shipped around three million motherboards in the third quarter and expects its shipments to grow in the fourth quarter. Since most vendors will focus on releasing high-end models initially, their gross margins are expected to rise significantly in the fourth quarter, said the paper.

ASRock has prepared a full series of motherboards covering all segments to welcome the new LGA 1151-based processors. ASRock's Z370 series motherboards feature the company's newly developed power supply technologies and Hyper DDR4 design to improve the motherboards' overclock capability and compatibility, the paper added.