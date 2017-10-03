Asustek launches enterprise motherboards for DIY market, says paper

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 3 October 2017]

Asustek Computer has launched promotions for its consumer motherboards via China's e-commerce platforms, eyeing the country's National Day holiday demand, and has released a few enterprise motherboards targeting customers in the DIY market, according to a Chinese-language Apple Daily report.

Asustek vice president Jackie Hsu pointed out that 50% of the DIY market sales are from enterprise buyers and therefore Asustek has been developing new features and functionalities specifically for enterprise customers to satisfy their demand, the paper noted.

Since different industries have different demands, Asustek is planning to conduct long-term research to understand the new features that the customers need, said Hsu adding that the company for now is guaranteeing five major elements for its enterprise motherboards: stable supply; high-performance management; secure and high reliability; durable and with strong protection; and highly customizable, the paper stated.

Hsu pointed out that these enterprise motherboards will have lifecycles of at least 1-3 years. Asustek will also provide its in-house developed remote management software to help enterprise achieve network management, the paper noted.

Asustek currently has a share of 45% in the worldwide motherboard market and is the largest brand in New Zealand, Australia, India, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore. In Asia Pacific, over 70% of X299 motherboard sales are contributed by Asustek, while for the Z270 motherboards, Asustek also has a 60% share, the paper added.