Lextar December revenues decrease

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Vertically-integrated LED firm Lextar Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$865 million (US$28.8 million) dropped 3.11% sequentially and 17.89% on year in December.

Lextar has given priority to profitability over revenue growth by focusing on customized LED lighting modules and backlighting applications featuring high color saturation, wide color gamut and low blue light to maintain competitiveness.

The company has cooperated with clients to develop a variety of new products, including LED automotive lighting, infrared (IR) devices for face- and iris-recognition sensors, IR touch modules for large-size displays and ultraviolet devices for curing.

Lextar recorded consolidated revenues of NT$2.698 billion for fourth-quarter 2017, dipping 14.80% sequentially and 19.05% on year, and those of NT$12.039 billion for 2017 fell 12.69% on year.