Taiwan LED firms develop niche products to avoid price war

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 18 December 2017]

Taiwan-based LED firms Epistar, Tyntek and Lextar Electronics Bright Led Electronics and Harvatek, to cope with pricing campaigns for commodity products from China-based competitors, have developed devices for market-niche applications, according to Chinese-language newspaper Commercial Times.

Epistar is developing mini LED chips for smartphone panel backlighting and will finish product design by the end of 2017 and kick off production in second-quarter 2018. Epistar has also undertaken outsourced production of 6-inch VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) wafers and will increase such production in 2018.

Bright Led has begun shipments of SMD LED lighting modules for Boeing 737 cabin fixtures and will also begin to ship such modules for use in Boeing 777 in 2018.

Tyntek is setting up a factory of 6-inch LED epitaxial wafers for making chips for sensing devices with investment of NT$1.2 billion (US$39.8 million). Initial monthly production capacity will be 30,000 wafers, which will come into operation in second-quarter 2018 with the corresponding revenue proportion expected to rise to 50%.

Harvatek has begun shipments of LED chips for fine pixel pitch LED displays and LED mini chips for movie theater screens. Harvtek is also developing mini LED backlighting through cooperation with China-based smartphone vendors.

Lextar is developing LED automotive lighting devices and modules, ultraviolet and infrared LED devices, VCSEL diodes and mini LED applications.