Lextar sees decreased November revenues

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 6 December 2017]

Lextar Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$892.8 million (US$29.6 million) for November, falling 5.06% on month and 21.60% on year, due to decreased shipments of LED lighting products and backlighting devices.

The vertically-integrated LED firm has been cutting production of light bulbs and tubes and increasing that of smart lamps to hike gross margins.

Lextar is developing several new product lines, including mini LED backlighting, automotive lighting, 3D face- and iris-recognition sensors, infrared LED modules for large-size touch screens and ultraviolet LED devices for curing.

Lextar posted consolidated revenues of NT$11.174 billion for January-November, declining 12.26% on year.