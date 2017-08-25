Opto Tech to expand sensor chip capacity by 10%

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 25 August 2017]

Opto Tech will invest NT$200-300 million (US$6.6-9.9 million) to expand production capacity for semiconductor-based sensor chips by 10%, with the expansion to be completed by the end of 2017, the company has disclosed.

The capacity expansion is to meet strong demand for the niche products of sensor chips, including photo diodes, photo transistors and zenar diodes, and shipments for orders already received will last for two months, Opto Tech said at an August 24 investors conference, adding it will begin to ship large volumes of sensor chips for smart wearables at the end of 2017 or the beginning of 2018.

Opto Tech currently has monthly production capacity of 2.5 billion visible and invisible LED chips and three billion sensor chips. LED chips accounted for 33.65% of first-half 2017 consolidated revenues, sensor chips for 42.04%, LED system products - including displays, automotive lighting and general lighting - for 23.91%. Due to competing fron China makers, the revenue proportion for LED chips has continued dropping since 2014 when they accounted for 38.5%.

Of the first-half 2017 revenues from LED and sensor chips, 49% came from Taiwan, 20% from Japan, 12% from China and Hong Kong, 4% from South Korea and 16% from other areas. Taiwan accounted for 46% of the first-half 2017 revenues from LED system products, North America for 30%, Japan and South Korea for 9%, China and Southeast Asia for 9%, and other areas for 6%.

Opto Tech has sent AlGaInP LED chips for certification by international vendors and shipments are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2017. In addition, Opto Tech has developed VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) diodes in wavelength of 850nm and 940nm for 3D sensing and has started production for low-power models. Opto Tech is developing high-power VCSEL diodes jointly with international vendors and plans to have the product in certification process at the end of 2017.

Opto Tech has developed high-end fine pixel pitch LED displays with pitches of 2-3mm and begun small-volume production, and will outsource production of mid-range models with larger pitches to China-based makers. For automotive lighting, Opto Tech has provided truck indicator lamps and taillights for after-market sale.

Opto Tech posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.962 billion (US$97.6 million), gross margin of 30.66%, net operating profit of NT$444.6 million, net profit of NT$352.5 million and net EPS of NT$0.65 for January-June 2017. The company has reduced capital by 19.83% to NT$4.413 billion.