Taiwan LED makers shifting focus to IR, sensing devices

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based LED packaging service providers, to cope with increasing price competition in the blue-light LED segment, are shifting production focus to infrared (IR) and sensing devices, according to industry sources.

The largest China-based LED packaging service provider MLS is expanding production capacity for LED devices and lighting. Its monthly production capacity for LED filament light bulbs will be expanded from 10 million units at present to 20-30 million units in 2018. Other China-based makers, including Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics, Hongli Zhihui, Shenzhen Refound Optoelectronics and BMTC, are also expanding production capacities.

Taiwan-based Everlight Electronics will expand production capacity for LED sensing devices, automotive lighting and fine pixel pitch displays in 2018 with a capex budget of NT$2 billion (US$66.7 million). Among other Taiwan-based makers, Harvatek will set up a joint-venture making IR LED devices in Guangzhou, southern China; Opto Tech will expand production capacity for sensing devices by 10% in the first half of 2018; Tyntek will expand monthly production capacity for 6-inch LED epitaxial wafers by 75% to 30,000 units in the third quarter of 2018, catering to LED chips for automotive lighting, medical care, industrial automation and 3D sensing.

IR LED devices and sensing devices are characterized by diverse models with small shipment volumes, and Taiwan-based makers are expected to maintain technological advantage over China-based competitors over the next 2-3 years, the sources commented.