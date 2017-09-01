Taipei, Saturday, September 2, 2017 15:17 (GMT+8)
Everlight offers infrared LED devices for iris recognition
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 1 September 2017]

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics has launched NIR-C19M series infrared (IR) LED devices for iris recognition, particularly for security surveillance (access control) and hand-held terminal devices.

Operating in wavelength of 810nm, NIR-C19M features quick recognition, heat dissipation with thermal resistance of 4.38 degrees C/W and size of 3.5 x 3.5 x 2.3mm, according to Everlight.

Compared with conventional glue dispense manufacturing process for IR LED devices, NIR-C19M is made using mold casting process, which results in smoother surfaces and higher reliability, Everlight said. NIR-C19M is equipped with ISP (image signal processor) and CMOS image sensor to receive IR reflection from human eyes for iris authentication. NIR-C19M reaches a high reflection rate at a small angle (field of view=25) and radiant intensity of up to 2,700mW/Sr at operating current of 1,000mA. NIR-C19M has passed IEC62471 certification.

Everlight is expanding LED packaging capacity from 4.5 billion LED chips originally to 5.5 billion units by the end of 2017, with the new capacity mainly for invisible-light LED devices, automotive devices and fine pixel pitch displays. Invisible-light LED devices and automotive devices are expected to account for over 20% of the company's 2017 consolidated revenues.

Everlight's NIR-C19M infrared LED device
Photo: Company

China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
