Competition heating up in Asia Pacific gaming notebook market

Monica Chen, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 November 2017]

Based on global shipments of Nvidia GeForce GTX series, about 5.5 million gaming notebooks will be shipped globally in 2017, up from 4.5 million units in 2016, with Asustek and Micro-Star International (MSI) standing firmly as the top-2 vendors. But they are facing increasingly fierce competition from other players, particularly in the Asia Pacific market, according to industry sources.

The sources said the Singapore-based Razer, a supplier of gaming peripherals such as mice, earphones and keyboards, is emerging as a new star in the gaming market and is likely to become the largest competitor for Austek and MSI, as it is aggressively foraying into the market for gaming notebooks and gaming handsets after obtaining investment from Hong Kong business tycoon Li Ka-shing and listing on the HK bourse.

As gamers in Europe and the US show high regard for the design, quality and performance of gaming notebooks, Asustek and MSI can meet their requirements in these aspects with medium to high-end models, making their leading positions in the two markets become unshakable. This has prompted rival brands such as HP and Dell to tap the Asia-Pacific market with entry-level gaming models, the sources continued.

In addition, Lenovo, now the leading brand in the China gaming notebook market, and Acer are also actively promoting entry-level gaming notebooks in Taiwan, China, South Korea and Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia, seeking to cash in on the booming season in the fourth quarter of the year.

Supply chain sources said the Southeast Asia market demand for gaming notebooks is estimated at over one million units in 2017, and is showing higher growth momentum than other areas due to the rapid increase in gaming population. As the top-2 brands in the Southeast Asian market, Asustek and MSI are forced to adjust their pricing strategies and enhance marketing campaigns to counter fierce price-cutting practices by rival players.

Asustek CEO Jerry Shen has said the company's new gaming computer business division will start to demonstrate its synergy in the second quarter of 2018, given the threefold manpower increase, constant expansion of the gaming ecosystem, and faster launch of gaming products. Currently, the firm markets its gaming products under the brand of ROG (Republic of Gamers), with more than 10 product lines, including notebooks, desktops, motherboards, graphic cards and related accessories.

Gaming facilities increasingly popular.

Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes, November 2017