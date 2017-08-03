Competition in gaming desktop PC segment heating up

Monica Chen, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 3 August 2017]

Notebook brands including Asustek Computer, Micro-Star International (MSI), Lenovo and Acer have recently enhanced their respective gaming desktop PC portfolios, extending the ongoing fierce competition in the gaming notebook segment to the desktop space, according to industry sources.

A recent Gartner report showed that global PC shipments slipped 4.3% on quarter to 61.1 million units in the second quarter of 2017, representing an 11-consecutive quarterly decline and marking the lowest volume of its kind seen since 2007. Over the past 10 years, desktop PCs have experienced a larger sales decline than notebooks as the latter are convenient to carry and can perform well while involving lower price tags, the sources said.

But this is not the case with the gaming desktop segment, which has sustained strong sales momentum amid the growing popularity of e-sports, prompting makers to step up development of gaming desktop PCs catering to professional gamers. With upgraded specifications and functions as well as stylish designs, such models boast much higher prices and profitability over traditional desktops.

Asustek, MSI active in gaming desktop deployments

Among vendors, Asustek has developed a presence in the global e-sports equipment market with the brand ROG (Republic of Gamers). It has decided to temporarily exit the conventional desktop market to focus on promoting high-end ROG gaming desktops and AIO (all-in-one) PCs in Taiwan and China in the second half of 2017.

MSI is also gearing up for similar deployments. After launching as many as 13 gaming desktop models ranging in unit price from NT$43,900 (US$1,452.34) to NT$149,800 in early 2017, the company has recently unveiled the brand-new Infinite series of gaming desktops with features designed for professional gamers. The series is fitted with Intel's Core i7 or i5 processors and Nvidia's GeForce GT graphics cards, and can show VR content through HTC's Vive.

Both Asustek and MSI are also expanding their gaming product lines to include peripheral products. In late July, Asustek released its first gaming wireless sharing device, dubbed ROG Rapture GT-AC 5300, and a gaming microphone, and plans to release more gaming peripherals. MSI also recently added displays to its product portfolio.

Market observers said both firms are emerging as leading players in the global gaming PC market due to their continuous deployments in the gaming hardware sector, having widened their lead over competitors such as Lenovo, HP and Dell.

Versatile and stylish gaming PCs increasingly popular with consumers

Photo: Lee Chien-liang, Digitimes, August 2017