Acer seeking niche consumer groups in gaming market

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 5 September 2017]

Acer's president of IT products business Jerry Kao, commenting on the gaming product business, has pointed out that the competition in the market is extremely fierce and it will be crucial to differentiate from competitors and attract demand from consumer groups originally not in the gaming market.

Kao noted that Acer's four key product lines - gaming, 2-in-1, ultra-thin and Chromebook - will see growths in shipments and ASPs in 2017 and Acer is also striving to achieve growth for overall notebook shipments.

Acer is not the only one eyeing the business opportunities in the gaming market and rising competition has been eroding product ASPs for the segmen. But Acer still has been able to maintain its overall product ASPs as it has been pushing products with special specifications to satisfy demand from niche consumer groups.

At IFA 2016, Acer launched its Predator 21X gaming notebook featuring a 21-inch curved display. Although market watchers were not optimistic about its demand, the notebook still achieved better-than-expected sales. Acer's announcement of the Predator Orion 9000 series at IFA 2017 may achieve similar results.

In addition to Predator Orion 9000 series, Acer also recently released its Nitro 5 Spin, featuring an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card and 4GB GDDR5 memory, targeting gamers that only need a notebook for casual games and simple work.

For IFA 2017, Acer is also showcasing non-PC products including its 360-degree panoramic cameras and a mixed reality (MX) head-mounted display (HMD). Kao pointed out that Acer's new products at the show including high-performance PCs and virtual reality (VR) devices can all fit under a complete enterprise solution and users are able to participate in a meeting via the solution to eliminate the distance barrier.

In addition to the two panoramic cameras, the Acer Holo360 and Vision360, both supporting 4G/LTE connection, Acer is also planning to release Xtro360 featuring 360-degree video streaming and recording.

However, the cameras will not be suitable for extreme sport players since product designs such as water-proof and shock-proof are essential for the market, but these functionalities will create extra weight to the cameras and therefore the extreme game market segment is currently not the priority for Acer, Kao noted.

As for the StarVR HMD, Kao said that the device has seen strong demand and is currently in tight supply. Although many VR HMD vendors including Sony are planning to cut their solutions' prices, Kao believes the moves are unlikely to affect StarVR's pricing since the company's clients are mainly enterprises.

However, Kao expects the prices cuts to likely undermine Microsoft's MR HMD product demand.

Acer gaming device

