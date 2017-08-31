Taipei, Thursday, August 31, 2017 21:32 (GMT+8)
Acer sees strong growth for gaming products in 1H17
Aaron Lee, Berlin; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 31 August 2017]

Acer has disclosed its sales for gaming products, including notebooks, desktops and monitors, hiked 61%, 51% and 103% respectively on year in first-half 2017.

Acer chairman Jason Chen pointed out that its gaming, 2-in-1 and ultra-thin product lines continue to enjoy sales growths despite the PC market's flat performance and Acer has been performing better than originally expected.

At a pre-IFA 2017 press event, Acer unveiled several new products including Predator Orion 9000 series gaming desktops, featuring a liquid-cooling module and support up to four Radeon RX Vega-level graphics cards.

The Predator Orion 9000 series also adopts Acer's IceTunnel 2.0 airflow management design to increase heat dissipation efficiency.

Acer's 35-inch 21:9 gaming monitor, the Acer Predator X35 features a curved design and support resolutions up to 3,440 by 1,440. The display is also equipped with Nvidia's G-Sync HDR and Acer's new technologies.

For the peripherals, Acer unveiled the Predator Galea 500 gaming earphone, powered by Acer's TrueHarmony 3D sound effect technology. The earphone also supports three different EQ modes for music, movie or sport usages.

Acer's Predator Cestus 500 series gaming mouse is equipped with Omron 50M+20M switch design to give users improved usage experience.

Acer unveils latest gaming innovations at IFA 2017

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, August 2017

