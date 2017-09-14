Taipei, Friday, September 15, 2017 12:06 (GMT+8)
Acer 1H17 gaming LCD monitor shipments hike 103%
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 14 September 2017]

Acer has revealed its gaming LCD monitor shipments soared 103% on year in first-half 2017 with their revenues growing 50%, mainly thanks to launches of mid-range models, according to Victor Chien, Acer's general manager of Display business.

Chien expects similar growths in the second half and Acer's gaming LCD monitor shipments in 2017 will double from the previous year.

Chien pointed out that Acer's old strategy was to focus on releasing top-end models with high prices, but in the first half of 2017, Acer began expanding into the mid-range segment and released mainstream models priced below NT$10,000 (US$339). Because of the new strategy, Acer's on-year growth in revenues is expected to be weaker than that of unit shipments for 2017.

However, Acer will continue to release new high-end devices to maintain its market leadership.

Acer has recently launched its 35-inch 21:9 gaming monitor, the Acer Predator X35 for the second half of 2017 and is also planning to release new mid-range models for the period later. Chien expects Acer's mid-range and high-end product shipment ratio to reach 2:1 for the second half of 2017. Although the product ASP will drop, overall profits are still expected to meet the company's expectation, Chien said.

Chien pointed out that consumers in the US and Europe have strong demand for top-end gaming monitors, but China consumers are more price-oriented and therefore demand for gaming monitors is not as high. Because of the fierce competition in 2016, several of China's Internet cafe operators terminated operations, selling their used monitors at low prices. This relatively caused China's monitor market to see difficulties raising its product ASP.

Despite the overall decline in the monitor market, Acer is still expected to ship around eight million LCD monitors in 2017, about the same level as in 2016. Acer shipped 150,000 gaming monitors in 2016 and the volume is expected to double to 300,000 units in 2017 and may grow further in 2018, with bundling promotions with its gaming desktop products, Chien added.

Acer optimistic about its gaming monitor business.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2017

