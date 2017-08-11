Acer reports NT$0.08 in 2Q17 EPS

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 11 August 2017]

Acer has announced the financial results for the second quarter of 2017 with consolidated revenues reaching NT$53.6 billion (US$1.8 billion). Impacted by the Taiwan/US dollar exchange rate, the amount was down 4.6% on year in new Taiwan dollar, but grew 2.3% measured in US dollar; gross profits were NT$6.09 billion with 11.4% margin, showing steady improvement; and operating income was NT$992 million with 1.8% margin, marking its highest in six years.

A major factor in Acer's non-operating loss of NT$696 million was its foreign exchange hedge contract evaluation, which did not impact operations. Net income was NT$244 million and EPS were NT$0.08 for the second quarter.

Acer's operating margin of 1.8% was helped by the shipment growth of its thin and light notebooks, gaming devices, and Chromebooks. The gross margin of 11.4% reflected the company's drive to optimize operations by focusing on areas of high growth, maintaining an effective product mix strategy tailored to different market segment needs, and collaboration with channels.

In the first half of 2017, Acer's consolidated revenues were NT$109.66 billion, down 2.5% in new Taiwan dollar or up 4.5% on year measured in US currency; gross profits were NT$11.5 billion with 10.5% margin; operating income reached NT$1.45 billion, nearly threefold on year, with 1.3% margin. Despite the rising cost of components and unfavorable foreign exchange rates in the first half, Acer enhanced its overall profitability, and reported net income of NT$307 million and EPS of NT$0.1.