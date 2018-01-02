Mobile + telecom
All-screen smartphone shipments to reach 910 million units in 2018, says firm
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES
Tuesday 2 January 2018

Shipments of all-screen smartphones are expected to top 910 million units in 2018 compared to 130 million units shipped in 2017, according to China-based Sigmaintell Consulting.

All-screen smartphones will also account for 61% of global smartphone shipments in 2018 and further expand to 85% in 2020, said the marketing consulting firm.

Meanwhile, all-screen displays will make up 75% AMOLED smartphone panels rolled out in 2018 campared to 30% reached in 2017.

By 2020, the penetration rates of all-screen displays in the LTPS LCD and a-Si LCD smartphone panel sectors will reach 90% and 65%, respectively, Sigmaintell estimated.

