Touch Taiwan 2017: Merck to showcase innovative LCD technology

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 13 September 2017]

Germany-based technology giant Merck plans to showcase an array of innovative liquid crystal technologies, including its SA-VA technology for large-area displays, during the Touch Taiwan 2017 that will kick off in Taipei from September 20-22.

Also on display will include smart and privacy windows made of Merck's state-of-art Liquid Crystal Windows (LCW) technology, as well as organic photovoltaics (OPV) devices.

Merck has customized its cutting-edge materials for innovative applications and has also built up manufacturing capability for large-area production, according to Dick Hsieh, managing director of Merck Taiwan.

Merck has committed continued investments for the advancement of liquid crystal materials and technology, including from in-plane switching (IPS) to PS-VA (polymer-stabilized vertical alignment) process, focusing on improvement of light transmission, response rates, switching times and outdoor readability, as well as the efficiency of LCD panels.

The exhibition of the SA-VA LCD technology is to highlight the applications of related products build using such a technology, such as large-size display products, high-quality TVs, public signage boards and automotive devices.

Merck to present its Liquid Crystal Windows (LCW) technology

Photo: Company