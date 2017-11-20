Acer digital signage products enter into Japan market, says paper

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 20 November 2017]

Acer has partnered with Japan-based software integration service provider SMedio to begin marketing its digital signage products in Japan's smart retailing market, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

With the expansion, Acer is expected to begin enjoying profits from its digital signage product line in 2018, noted the paper, which added that Acer's digital signage solutions have made inroads into the markets in the Philippines and Taiwan.

The Acer Being Signage business group was established in Germany in 2016 and its digital signage products have been quickly expanding in the country's shopping centers, super markets, fast food chains and high-way rest stops, the paper said.

Acer's digital signage devices also have nearly 10,000 installments across the US, Taiwan and the Philippines, the paper pointed out.

SMedio will be responsible of Acer digital signage products' integration, marketing and installation in Japan as well as after-sale solution support and maintenance.

To expand its reaches, Acer has also invested in Taiwan's digital signage advertiser PilotTV and will participate in a private placement of digital signage solution provider AOpen, the paper added